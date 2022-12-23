Wanted: A full-time national team coach who knows how to win’ Brazil, Portugal, Belgium are looking for football coaches

A coach’s life in the world of football is a rather curious one. If you win the big one, you are celebrated but not as much as the star players but if you lose, sometimes you are vilified more than the footballers on the pitch. It’s more often than not a rather thankless job, more so when you are managing an international team. In case of club football, you are mostly in the public eye, playing with the same team, building a sort of invisible communication with the players. But at the international level, these coaches have limited time with a squad which has players playing for different club teams and in different patterns. To bring these varied players together and then getting them to play in a different setting as huge international tournaments like the World Cup and the Euros rolls on are not everyone’s cup of tea.

It is here you see how tumultuous the career of an international coach is. Things are no different after this World Cup as well. Every day as you flip up the laptop or the newspaper, there are reports of tenured coaches either resigning on their own free will or ultimately getting the sack.

Portugal’s head coach Fernando Santos gestures during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Portugal’s head coach Fernando Santos gestures during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Portugal have let go of Fernando Santos, the man who took them to Euro 2016 glory. Under him, they qualified for 3 World Cups but failed to really make a mark in any of them. They exited from the group stage in 2014, lost in the Round of 16 in 2018 and were eliminated from the quarterfinals in 2022. Ironically, this quarterfinal finish is their best performance since 2006 but it wasn’t enough. Before leaving, Santos’s relationship deteriorated with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo who he benched in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches after the striker had made a gesture on being subbed off during a Group Stage loss to South Korea. Many pointed out that the shush gesture was made towards Santos but Ronaldo had categorically denied it. Now after this World Cup debacle, both Santos and Ronaldo are miles adrift of the Portugal side. With reports coming in that Jose Mourinho might be frontrunner for the job, the Portuguese contingent is headed for an eventful future.

From the Portuguese Selecao, we come to the canary yellow Selecao with Brazil also looking to fill their vacant coach’s chair after Tite opted to not renew his contract that expires on December 31. Under Tite Brazil have won the 2019 Copa America but their longstanding malaise of getting eliminated by European opponents in the World Cup continued in 2022. Since winning the trophy in 2002, the 5-time world champions have had their campaigns snuffed out by European opposition with 4 out of 5 losses coming in the quarterfinal stage. They lost to France in 2006, to Netherlands in 2010, to Belgium in 2018 and to Croatia in 2022. In 2014, they faced Germany in the semifinals and lost 7-1. There have been calls for Brazil to appoint a foreign coach, with the names of Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique doing the rounds. But it remains to be seen if Brazil will persist with their tradition or appoint a foreign coach, something they haven’t done in over 50 years.

Brazil’s coach Tite stands during a training session at the Continassa sporting center, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Brazil will compete in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Brazil’s coach Tite stands during a training session at the Continassa sporting center, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Brazil will compete in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Belgium’s golden generation’s chance at one final hurrah ended in a whimper after they failed to cross the group stage in the 2022 World Cup. A campaign riddled with controversy due to locker room unrest ultimately took down the Red Devils and cost their coach Roberto Martinez his job. The Belgian FA have already started searching for a new coach with a rather unorthodox method. They have posted an advertisement for the vacant coach’s job which reads,” ‘The Royal Belgian FA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win. The new national team coach is extremely ambitious and has the necessary international experience at the top level, football tactical knowledge and insights, as well as the right personal skills. He is a serial winner with experience in managing top players. He knows how to focus on creating a close-knit group and how to integrate young players. The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA’s sporting expertise and structure.” Some names that are circulating are Martinez’s assistant coach Thierry Henry, The current Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

France coach Didier Deschamps looks dejected as he walks past the World Cup trophy during the ceremony after the match. (Reuters) France coach Didier Deschamps looks dejected as he walks past the World Cup trophy during the ceremony after the match. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said in an interview that he wants coach Didier Deschamps to continue with the France national team. The two will meet in Guingamp next week to discuss extending the 2018 World Cup winning coach’s deal until 2024.

“I have to talk to some members of the Comex about it, but in my opinion we will settle this at Guingamp. If he doesn’t want to stay, it will be very short. If he wants to stay, there will be somewhat longer discussions. If we can wrap this up before the end of the year, if possible,” Le Graet said to Ouest-France.

Other World Cup teams like South Korea, Ghana, Mexico and Poland are all in the market for a new coach. Korea lost to Brazil in the Round of 16, Ghana and Mexico failed to cross the Group stage and Poland lost to France in the Round of 16.