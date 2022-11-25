FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Live Updates: A must-win game for both; teams announced

World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Football Match Live Updates: Wales and Iran are set to battle it out at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar in the first match of the day on Friday. A win over Iran will put Wales them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage. The Welsh are tied for second place with the United States in Group B on one point, with England leading the group with three points.
However, Iran will be no pushovers as coach Carlos Queiroz will expect a turnaround from his players after the defeat in the first game. Queiroz will be sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he was substituted early on in their opener against England after suffering a nose injury. Iran are also dealing with issues off the field. Iran are bottom of the group with the worst goal difference after England thrashed them 6-2 in their group opener. Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago. These two teams have met each other only on one occasion in a friendly in 1978 when Wales beat Iran 1-0.
Teams: Wales XI: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore. Iran XI: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian
Follow Wales vs Iran Football match live updates here:
Wales captain Gareth Bale will become their most capped player of all time when he makes his 110th appearance in their second Group B game against Iran. Bale overtakes team mate Chris Gunter, who is on the bench for the game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
Alireza Beiranvand, who was concussed in the last match, doesn't make the starting XI in a must-win match for Iran whereas for Wales, Kieffer Moore - who made an incredible impact vs USA after coming on as a second-half sub - gets his first World cup start.
Wales beat Iran 1-0 in their only meeting in 1978 friendly, with Phil Dwyer scoring the winner
Wales's talisman forward Gareth Bale converted a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw with the United States in their opener and will be counted on again in what amounts to a must-win game for both sides. "I haven't really been focusing too much on the cap thing to be honest," said Bale, who will move past Chris Gunter as Wales most capped men's player. "I'm just trying to focus on the game. "Obviously, on a personal level it's an amazing achievement an honour to represent my country so many times but it is more important that we try and get that victory tomorrow and hopefully we can and that would make it even more special."
Wales play Iran in the World Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Friday. Wales are looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since 1958 – their last appearance at the World Cup. Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago. Stay tuned for live updates