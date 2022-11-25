scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Live Updates: A must-win game for both; teams announced

Wales vs Iran Group B Match Live Score Updates: WAL vs IRA in the first match of the day.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 25, 2022 2:41:32 pm
FIFA 2022 | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Wales vs IranWales vs Iran World Cup 2022 Live: WAL vs IRA in the first match of the day.

World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Football Match Live Updates: Wales and Iran are set to battle it out at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar in the first match of the day on Friday. A win over Iran will put Wales them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage. The Welsh are tied for second place with the United States in Group B on one point, with England leading the group with three points.

However, Iran will be no pushovers as coach Carlos Queiroz will expect a turnaround from his players after the defeat in the first game. Queiroz will be sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he was substituted early on in their opener against England after suffering a nose injury. Iran are also dealing with issues off the field. Iran are bottom of the group with the worst goal difference after England thrashed them 6-2 in their group opener. Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago.  These two teams have met each other only on one occasion in a friendly in 1978 when Wales beat Iran 1-0.

Teams: Wales XI: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore. Iran XI: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

Follow Wales vs Iran Football match live updates here:

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Follow live action of Wales vs Iran (WAL vs IRA) below; Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador and England vs USA

14:41 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Gareth Bale eyes record

Wales captain Gareth Bale will become their most capped player of all time when he makes his 110th appearance in their second Group B game against Iran. Bale overtakes team mate Chris Gunter, who is on the bench for the game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

14:32 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Remembering the legend
14:28 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Alireza Beiranvand misses out

Alireza Beiranvand, who was concussed in the last match, doesn't make the starting XI in a must-win match for Iran whereas for Wales, Kieffer Moore - who made an incredible impact vs USA after coming on as a second-half sub - gets his first World cup start.

14:26 (IST)25 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Iran Playing XI

14:26 (IST)25 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Wales name playing XI

14:11 (IST)25 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Did you know?

Wales beat Iran 1-0 in their only meeting in 1978 friendly, with Phil Dwyer scoring the winner

14:04 (IST)25 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Bale speaks on personal milestone

Wales's talisman forward Gareth Bale converted a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw with the United States in their opener and will be counted on again in what amounts to a must-win game for both sides. "I haven't really been focusing too much on the cap thing to be honest," said Bale, who will move past Chris Gunter as Wales most capped men's player. "I'm just trying to focus on the game. "Obviously, on a personal level it's an amazing achievement an honour to represent my country so many times but it is more important that we try and get that victory tomorrow and hopefully we can and that would make it even more special."

14:02 (IST)25 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Welsh players are ready for game day
More from Sports
Ronaldo creates theatre, history as Portugal edge past Ghana in breathles...
Ronaldo creates theatre, history as Portugal edge past Ghana in breathles...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players under no pressure after refusing to sin...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players under no pressure after refusing to sin...
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 different World Cups
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 different World Cups
Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Richarlison brace helps ...
Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Richarlison brace helps ...
Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
More from Sports >>
13:58 (IST)25 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Hello and Welcome

Wales play Iran in the World Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Friday. Wales are looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since 1958 – their last appearance at the World Cup. Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago. Stay tuned for live updates

Day 6 of FIFA, matches on Day 6, FIFA world cup, who play on Day 6, Qatar vs Senegal (Group A), Wales vs Iran, Netherlands vs Ecuador, England vs USA Qatar's Akram Afif looks dejected. (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Qatar vs Senegal: Will the hosts be the first to leave the party?

Showcase game Qatar vs Senegal (Group A) 6.30 pm, Al Thumama Stadium

Twelve years and $220 billion in the making, Qatar’s World Cup could end in the first week itself.

The small nation-state has incurred an exorbitant cost, as reported by Forbes,to host the first World Cup in the Arab world. But they could be on their way out – becoming just the second hosts, after South Africa, to be eliminated in the group stage – if they fail to get a result against Senegal on Friday.

After a build-up – including behind closed-doors friendlies that were not allowed to be recorded – shrouded in secrecy and intrigue, Felix Sanchez’s side were an unpredictable force coming into the tournament. Their players, however, failed to show up for the occasion in their underwhelming performance in the tournament opener against Ecuador. [Read More]

FIFA World Cup 2022: Learnings from the first round of matches

The high press

Perhaps one of the most striking aspects of the World Cup has been the willingness of the so-called weaker teams to advance further up the pitch to win the ball in opposition territory. Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, had said pressing has become “absolutely universal” across the world before the start of the World Cup. And it has been a technique that has proven useful for teams that have changed their approach to force the issue off the ball when they do not have the individual talent to compete on the ball.

The emphasis is on winning the ball back in areas of the pitch where teams can threaten offensively, and make use of the little possession they get, as opposed to winning the ball back in defensive areas, only to face constant attacks later. (Read More)

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:23:40 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close