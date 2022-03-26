Wales captain Gareth Bale hits back at Spanish media’s ‘parasite’ comments

March 26, 2022 11:44:21 am
Wales captain Gareth Bale has hit back at Spanish publication Marca for a column which described him as a “parasite.”
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) March 25, 2022
Bale has been criticised in Madrid, as it has been perceived that he is more committed to playing for the Wales national team than for his club side and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Bale, who played a pivotal role with two goals against Austria on Thursday to propel Wales to a 2-1 victory and into a 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off final, said he wants to use his profile to “change the way we publicly talk and criticise people”.
“The everyday pressure on athletes is immense,” Bale wrote on social media.
The column in Marca accused Bale, who joined Real Madrid from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record fee of 100 million Euros (132 million US dollars) in 2013, of “sucking the club’s money”.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-