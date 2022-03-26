scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Wales captain Gareth Bale hits back at Spanish media’s ‘parasite’ comments

Bale has been criticised in Madrid, as it has been perceived that he is more committed to playing for the Wales national team than for his club side and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

By: AP | Cardiff |
March 26, 2022 11:44:21 am
Gareth BaleWales' Gareth Bale applauds fans after the match. (Reuters)

Wales captain Gareth Bale has hit back at Spanish publication Marca for a column which described him as a “parasite.”

Bale, who played a pivotal role with two goals against Austria on Thursday to propel Wales to a 2-1 victory and into a 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off final, said he wants to use his profile to “change the way we publicly talk and criticise people”.

“The everyday pressure on athletes is immense,” Bale wrote on social media.

The column in Marca accused Bale, who joined Real Madrid from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record fee of 100 million Euros (132 million US dollars) in 2013, of “sucking the club’s money”.

