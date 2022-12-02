scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Tunisia’s Khazri announces retirement from national team

Khazri, who was born in France and played one game for the French national side in 2012, switched to play for Tunisia and won 74 international matches with them, scoring 25 goals along the way.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against France during a World Cup group D match at the Education City Stadium. (AP)

Tunisia striker Wahbi Khazri announced his retirement from international soccer after the national side were eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Khazri scored to give Tunisia a 1-0 win over holders France on Wednesday, joining Saudi duo Salem Al-Dawsari and Sami Al-Jaber as the all-time leading Arab scorers at World Cups with three goals each.

“After the Tunisia match, and in a meeting that included all the players and the technical and administrative staff, I told everyone that this moment is appropriate, and I thanked everyone and wished them success,” Khazri told Bein Sports French.

“I am proud of what I gave my country over the past years, and I believe that the future for this generation is bright.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

The 31-year-old Montpellier striker said: “To beat France, to score and be decisive, that is more beautiful.” Tunisia began their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Denmark, then lost 1-0 to Australia.

The win against France was not enough to save Tunisia as Australia beat Denmark to book their place in the last 16 where they will meet Argentina.

Khazri, who was born in France and played one game for the French national side in 2012, switched to play for Tunisia and won 74 international matches with them, scoring 25 goals along the way.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:35:27 pm
Next Story

Perfectionist teens reported more depression and stress during covid-19

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 02: Latest News
close