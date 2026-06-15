‘The Voice’ in the Cape Verde goal: Vozinha, who made 7 saves against Spain

The starting line-up on Cape Verde’s debut at the FIFA World Cup reads normal until the goalkeeper’s name comes up. It says ‘Vozinha’.

It is the nickname of the 40-year-old custodian Josimar Jose Evora Dia, which he has used throughout his career. In Portuguese, it means ‘little voice’ (voz meaning voice and inha meaning little).

The nickname proved to be apt on the biggest night for Cape Verde in football as the 40-year-old veteran as he shouted and screamed for the 90 minutes and made seven big saves to put 2010 World Champions and one of the tournament favourites Spain at bay.