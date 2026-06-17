The goalkeeper who wept for his mother. Now Washington is trying to get her there

On Monday night in Atlanta, Vozinha produced seven saves to hold Spain to a goalless draw in Cape Verde’s first ever World Cup match. At full time he wept. His mother had not been there.

Ana Candida Evora had been unable to travel from Sao Vicente because she could not afford the bond payment the Trump administration requires from Cape Verdean citizens before a US visa is considered – up to $15,000 under rules introduced in January.

Washington dropped the bond requirement for World Cup ticket holders last month, but by then, Vozinha told reporters, it was already too late. “The money for the visa, we didn’t manage on time, and I would like her to be here,” he said.