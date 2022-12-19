scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema suffers ACL injury, World Cup campaign in doubt

Miedema's injury will be a big blow for the Netherlands, who were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema receives medical attention after sustaining an injury . (REUTERS)

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema’s participation at next year’s Women’s World Cup is in doubt after she confirmed on Monday she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during a Champions League match last week.

Playing against Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch player left the pitch in tears and carried on a stretcher on the stroke of halftime as Arsenal lost 1-0 but still progressed to the quarter-finals.

“Absolutely gutted to share I’ve ruptured my ACL in our last game against Lyon,” Miedema said on Twitter.

“It was one of those moments, where I knew straight away. So many things going through your head: I won’t be able to help my team anymore this season, no World Cup, surgery and rehab for a long, long time.

“I won’t be telling you I’ll come back stronger or that I’m looking forward to spend the next however many months in the gym. It will be tough with plenty of difficult days (plenty of crying, which we’ve had a lot of already), but sadly enough it’s part of football.”

Arsenal said in a statement that the 26-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be ruled out for “an extended period of time”.

“A more detailed timescale will be established once the operation is complete,” the club added.

Miedema’s injury will be a big blow for the Netherlands, who were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in France. The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August. Her absence will also be a huge loss for Arsenal, who are second in the Women’s Super League at the winter break

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 06:24:47 pm
