IN PICS: Virat Kohli launches FC Goa’s new home jersey

FC Goa launched their home jersey ahead of the 2019/20 season in an event held at the Bambolim Athletic Ground in Goa in the presence of the club’s co-owner, Virat Kohli on Monday.

#BeOrange #BeGoa 👕🧡 The moment you were waiting for has arrived 😍 Presenting to you all, the new home jersey for the 2019-2020 season 😎💪🏻#BeGoa #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/XulWMe8yXl — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 23, 2019

The event, graced by the Indian cricket captain, had attendance in thousands, where the Gaurs launched their orange jersey. The change has been welcomed as it embodies the beaches and the sunsets of the Indian state.

The ceremony also saw the launch of the club’s annual campaign named “BeGoa”. The campaign aims to give strength to the ideology of FC Goa which inculcates a winning spirit that exemplifies “the beautiful game”.

Kohli took to Instagram to share the news of the kit launch and captioned it, “Excited to be a part of @fcgoaofficial jersey launch for the season. The home kit looks vibrant and resonates with the spirit of football in the state. Wishing the club and it’s fans all the very best for the upcoming edition of the @indiansuperleague. #ForcaGoa #NowWeRise”

Ever since their inception, FC Goa has made major strides in Indian Super League, finishing second in the league round winning 34 points from 18 games. They went on to lose the final to Bengaluru FC, courtesy of a late Rahul Bheke winner.

The 2019/20 season of Indian Super League will start from October 20.