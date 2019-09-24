IN PICS: Virat Kohli launches FC Goa’s new home jersey

Toggle Menu
FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli attended the kit launch ceremony in Bambolim, where along with the orange jersey, the annual campaign named "BeGoa" was launched too.

Virat Kohli with the FC Goa players. (Source: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial)

FC Goa launched their home jersey ahead of the 2019/20 season in an event held at the Bambolim Athletic Ground in Goa in the presence of the club’s co-owner, Virat Kohli on Monday.

The event, graced by the Indian cricket captain, had attendance in thousands, where the Gaurs launched their orange jersey. The change has been welcomed as it embodies the beaches and the sunsets of the Indian state.

Virat Kohli entering the event. (Source: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial)

The ceremony also saw the launch of the club’s annual campaign named “BeGoa”. The campaign aims to give strength to the ideology of FC Goa which inculcates a winning spirit that exemplifies “the beautiful game”.

Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial)

Kohli took to Instagram to share the news of the kit launch and captioned it, “Excited to be a part of @fcgoaofficial jersey launch for the season. The home kit looks vibrant and resonates with the spirit of football in the state. Wishing the club and it’s fans all the very best for the upcoming edition of the @indiansuperleague. #ForcaGoa #NowWeRise”

Ever since their inception, FC Goa has made major strides in Indian Super League, finishing second in the league round winning 34 points from 18 games. They went on to lose the final to Bengaluru FC, courtesy of a late Rahul Bheke winner.

Virat Kohli with the players during the launch. (Source: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial)

The 2019/20 season of Indian Super League will start from October 20.

