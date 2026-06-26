Viral Dutch ‘Hop’ in Kansas City, involved teaching locals left, right in Dutch

Thousands arrived at downtown Kansas City in Missouri to form a sea of orange, and the number was estimated at 20,000-23,000 as they were joined by locals according to KCTV. Kansas City police gloated the fan walk was larger than at Dallas. (Screengrabs: YouTube)

After the Norwegian ‘Row’ comes the Netherlands ‘Hop’. Arms linked in hundreds of lines, the Dutch supporters on a ‘Oranje walk’ (March to the match) in Kansas City ahead of their last game against Tunisia, did the crowd hop – an act of impossible coordination needing sync.

The ‘Hop’ entails fans linking up at the shoulder standing in lines, then hopping up and down, while the whole wave moves first left, then right to happy music. The chant has three hops in each direction, then repeat.

The song lyrics went, “Now it’s time to party, pull out all the stops .. let’s hope it doesn’t rain cause the roof is coming off ….skip your medication, so you can lose your mind… everyone from left to right, we’re going side to side.”