After the Norwegian ‘Row’ comes the Netherlands ‘Hop’. Arms linked in hundreds of lines, the Dutch supporters on a ‘Oranje walk’ (March to the match) in Kansas City ahead of their last game against Tunisia, did the crowd hop – an act of impossible coordination needing sync.
The ‘Hop’ entails fans linking up at the shoulder standing in lines, then hopping up and down, while the whole wave moves first left, then right to happy music. The chant has three hops in each direction, then repeat.
The song lyrics went, “Now it’s time to party, pull out all the stops .. let’s hope it doesn’t rain cause the roof is coming off ….skip your medication, so you can lose your mind… everyone from left to right, we’re going side to side.”
Thousands arrived at downtown Kansas City in Missouri to form a sea of orange, and the number was estimated at 20,000-23,000 as they were joined by locals according to KCTV. Kansas City police gloated the fan walk was larger than at Dallas.
American cities are currently engaged in proving who is liked best by visiting fans, with Boston and Miami fighting over the Scotts, and Dallas and Kansas City wooing the Dutch.
Dressed in their signature orange, the march was led by a double decker Oranjebus at Power & Light District. They then matched to Grand Boulevard and National War museum.
Dutch fans are historic for turned ng up to the tune of 40,000 in 1974, dressed in orange. Kansas City locals were educated with Tik tok videos and Insta instructions on learning what was ‘left’ and ‘right’ in Dutch in order to join in the ‘Hop’. ‘Links’ is left, ‘rechts’ is right.
Videos from the march where inflated footballs got tossed around, and cutouts of big names hopped around, went viral. A man dressed in a burger suit showed up to high five.
The Netherlands have a tough game coming up against Morocco, seeded 7th in the knockouts.