Vinicius Junior wears ‘blackout’ boots after Nike row

In act of defiance against Nike, Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior wore a pair of plain black boots during his side’s encounter against Valencia at the Bernabeu on Thursday.

However, the Brazilian winger did put on Nike-sponsored footwear in the second and even scored a goal for Real.

Vinicius, 22, who signed with Nike in 2013, wants to end the 10-year partnership with the American company but both parties are yet to arrive at an amicable solution.

Vinicius, who usually wears the Nike Mercurial Vapor while playing, had renewed his contract in 2018.

According to a report in The Athletic, Vini has broken his contract with the company and is now desperate to break out and join a company that reflects his rising status.

🚨🌕| Vinícius Jr has broken his deal with NIKE, he’s wearing blacked out boots tonight. @MarioCortegana ❌👟 pic.twitter.com/2pqiJNLpj0 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 2, 2023

A source close to the player told The Athletic: “We are in no hurry to sign with another brand. The key for us is to find the right company that appreciates and believes in Vini and is willing to invest in his brand through campaigns and activation worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Vinicius had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia.

This was after he escaped a serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half.

Paulista struck a hard kick at Vinícius’ legs in the 72nd minute, sending the Brazil forward sprawling to the ground.

Vinícius endured a tumultuous period last week after his effigy was hanged off a bridge in a hate attack before Madrid’s game against city rival Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.