‘When it comes to Vini, it’s all too easy’: Vinicius Jr slams referees over four-match ban

Vinicius Junior has hit out at the treatment he receives from referees, calling for greater protection for attacking players and revealing his frustration at being handed a four-match suspension just hours before Real Madrid’s Champions League clash at Roma.

The Brazil forward was sent off in La Liga for pulling an opponent’s hair and for protesting, and the ban means he will miss Sunday’s home game against Sevilla, the Clasico against Barcelona, and away trips to Racing Santander and Valencia.

“I don’t recall any other player receiving a four-match suspension. I tried to move the player in front of me out of the way, and I ended up getting caught in his hair,” Vinicius said after Madrid’s 4-3 comeback win in Rome. “That was it, a red card, which is why I was so surprised. I didn’t say a single offensive word to the referee that would warrant a four-match ban. But when it comes to Vini, it’s all too easy.”