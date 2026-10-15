‘When it comes to Vini, it’s all too easy’: Vinicius Jr slams referees over four-match ban

Vinicius Junior has hit out at the treatment he receives from referees, calling for greater protection for attacking players and revealing his frustration at being handed a four-match suspension just hours before Real Madrid’s Champions League clash at Roma.
The Brazil forward was sent off in La Liga for pulling an opponent’s hair and for protesting, and the ban means he will miss Sunday’s home game against Sevilla, the Clasico against Barcelona, and away trips to Racing Santander and Valencia.
“I don’t recall any other player receiving a four-match suspension. I tried to move the player in front of me out of the way, and I ended up getting caught in his hair,” Vinicius said after Madrid’s 4-3 comeback win in Rome. “That was it, a red card, which is why I was so surprised. I didn’t say a single offensive word to the referee that would warrant a four-match ban. But when it comes to Vini, it’s all too easy.”
Vinicius pointed to statistics to back his claim. “I’ve seen the stats: I’ve been on the receiving end of 500 fouls, yet that has only resulted in five red cards. In the end, the yellow cards always seem to go to Vini, to the attacking players. We need to protect the players who bring something different to the game, like Lamine at Barcelona or Julian at Atleti. Defenders are allowed to foul me the entire match but in the end it’s me who gets the card.”
‘They’re doing things without any shame’: Mourinho
Madrid coach Jose Mourinho did not hold back on the timing of the suspension announcement. “Do you think it’s normal for a player from a Spanish team, preparing for an important match that’s also crucial for Spanish football, to find out about his four-match suspension just two hours before kickoff?” Mourinho said. “We were on the bus about to arrive at the stadium when we found out… they’ve started doing things without any shame.”
Vinicius also acknowledged his current slump, having scored just twice this season for club and country. “I know I’m not at my peak right now, but I’ve been through worse, and even when people have doubted me, I’ve always stood up for this club. That’s why I signed a six-year contract extension,” he said. “The good run of form will return, and the goals will come back, too. I have no doubt.”
The 26-year-old was substituted in the 59th minute against Roma, and while he admitted to being annoyed, he backed Mourinho’s call. “It’s natural for me to get upset when I’m substituted because I always want to play every single match. Mourinho and I have a great relationship. He’s always straight with me. In the end he was right, the team improved, and that’s what matters most.”
Endrick, his replacement, scored the 85th-minute equaliser before Antonio Rudiger sealed the win in the 90th. “Endrick played an incredible match. He scored and really helped us out. That’s why he was named man of the match,” Vinicius said. “This is Real Madrid. We needed a match like this to shift the dynamic and turn the season around.”