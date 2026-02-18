Five years, 19 acts of racism: How Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been a repeated target of abuse

Vinicius Junior scored a sublime curling goal in Real Madrid’s win at Benfica on Tuesday, but attention quickly shifted to an alleged incident of racist abuse involving the Brazilian forward. The first leg of the Champions League play-off was suspended for 10 minutes, with players leaving the field after Vinicius informed referee Francois Letexier that […]

By: Express News Service
6 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 06:49 PM IST
Vinicius Junior RacismReal Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)
Vinicius Junior scored a sublime curling goal in Real Madrid’s win at Benfica on Tuesday, but attention quickly shifted to an alleged incident of racist abuse involving the Brazilian forward. The first leg of the Champions League play-off was suspended for 10 minutes, with players leaving the field after Vinicius informed referee Francois Letexier that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had called him a ‘monkey.’

Prestianni, the 20-year-old Argentine midfielder, appeared to cover his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Vinicius during the exchange. He has denied making any racist remark toward the Real Madrid player.

According to an ESPN analysis, there have been at least 18 previous incidents of racism reported against the Brazilian striker, most of them in Spain, where he plays club football. Here is the timeline of previous instances of racial abuse against Vinicius:

October 24, 2021: Monkey chants

Substituted in the 87th minute with Madrid leading 1-0, Vinicius was racially abused by a fan shouting ‘monkey’ as he walked toward the bench. La Liga filed a complaint with Barcelona’s hate crime prosecutors, but the case was closed after police said they could not identify the perpetrator.

March 14, 2022: ‘Get some bananas’

During Madrid’s 3-0 win, monkey chants and shouts of “Go and get some bananas” were heard as Vinicius argued with the referee. La Liga filed a complaint; prosecutors declined action, saying the sounds were degrading but did not constitute a crime.

vinicius Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior argues with Benfica players after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)

September 16, 2022: ‘Stop acting like a monkey’

Spanish football agent Pedro Bravo criticised Vinicius’ goal celebrations: “If you want to dance samba, go to the Sambadrome in Brazil… Stop acting like a monkey,” he said on the show El Chiringuito. The remarks sparked outrage, especially in Brazil. Bravo apologised. Vinicius responded defiantly: “The dances celebrate cultural diversity. Accept it, respect it. I won’t stop.”

September 18, 2022: Atleti fans hurl abuse

Before kick-off, Atletico fans were filmed chanting, “Vinicius, you’re a monkey.” Prosecutors declined charges, citing a lack of identifiable individuals and saying the chants, though ‘unpleasant,’ lasted only seconds and did not meet the criminal threshold.

December 30, 2022: ‘Black ba***rd’

As Vinicius left the field late in Madrid’s 1-0 win, fans shouted racist slurs, including “black ba***rd.” Valladolid worked with the police; 10 fans lost season tickets for three and a half years. Criminal proceedings followed, with Vinicius later giving evidence.

January 26, 2023: Effigy before Copa del Rey tie

Ahead of a Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu, an effigy wearing Vinicius’ shirt was hung from a bridge near the club’s training ground with a banner reading ‘Madrid hates Real.’ Four members of Atletico’s Frente Atletico ultras were arrested. A judge called it a ‘clear act of racist humiliation.’

February 5, 2023: Fan banned

A TV microphone picked up a fan shouting, ‘monkey.’ La Liga filed a complaint; a criminal investigation identified the individual, who was banned for three years. The same fan had also abused Samuel Chukwueze in a subsequent match. Vinicius later said he hadn’t heard the insult live but felt offended upon seeing the footage.

Also Read | The dark side of the beautiful game: Race, racism and football

February 18, 2023: ‘F***ing black’

A video showed a fan shouting, “At least the f***ing black didn’t score.” La Liga filed a complaint, but the case was dropped in January 2024 after the perpetrator was not identified.

March 5, 2023: Racist chanting

Racist chanting was heard during a 0-0 draw. Police later identified an individual and referred the case to court. Vinicius gave evidence via videolink.

March 19, 2023: ‘Vinicius, die’

The forward featured in Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clásico. After the game, La Liga cited ‘intolerable racist conduct,’ including shouts of ‘monkey’ and ‘Vinicius, die,’ and filed a complaint with a court, according to ESPN.

Vinicius Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior argues with referee François Letexier after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)

May 21, 2023: Monkey chants

After repeated ‘monkey’ chants and gestures, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea activated the anti-racism protocol. Vinicius was later sent off in a separate incident but avoided suspension on review. Valencia received a partial stand closure (reduced on appeal) and a fine; three fans were arrested and handed prison sentences.

September 24, 2023: 8-year-old Vini fan attacked

Vinicius missed the game, but an 8-year-old girl wearing his shirt reportedly suffered a serious anxiety attack after racist insults and death threats outside the stadium. A fan was later arrested.

October 21, 2023: Monkey gestures

A fan was filmed making a monkey gesture. Sevilla identified and ejected the individual, handing the case to authorities. Vinicius praised the swift action but noted another racist gesture by a child, calling it “episode number 19.”

March 2, 2024: Repeated abuse

Returning to Mestalla, Vinicius was whistled and racially abused throughout but scored twice in a 2-2 draw, celebrating defiantly. Tensions persisted between Valencia and Madrid over the previous year’s fallout.

March 13, 2024: ‘Chimpanzee’

Atletico fans were filmed chanting ‘Vinicius, chimpanzee’ before a Champions League tie against Inter – and Vinicius wasn’t even there. Madrid reported the incident.

March 16, 2024: Osasuna fans target forward

Days after the Atleti incident, chants of ‘Vinicius, die’ during a La Liga game against Osasuna allegedly went unreported by the referee, prompting Madrid to file a complaint. The federation backed the official; Osasuna condemned the insults by a minority.

February 26, 2025: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid

A Real Sociedad fan appeared to make monkey gestures at Vinicius Junior during a Copa del Rey game against Real Sociedad. Following La Liga’s report and image analysis of the video, the police opened proceedings against two individuals accused of racially abusing the player.

August 24, 2025: Monkey chants

La Liga reported alleged monkey chants directed at Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe to Spain’s National Police, submitting broadcast and social media evidence.

 

