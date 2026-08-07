Vinicius Jr signs contract extension with Real Madrid till 2032

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior holds up the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Saint Denis near Paris, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

After months of will he, won’t he saga, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr pledged his future to Spanish giants Real Madrid after agreeing to a contract extension till 2032. With that, rumours of him going to Premier League champions Arsenal were put to rest.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032,” the club said in a statement on Thursday night.

Vinicius has scored 128 goals in 375 matches since joining Madrid at age 18 and has helped the club win 14 titles, including La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.