Vinicius Jr signs contract extension with Real Madrid till 2032

After months of will he, won’t he saga, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr pledged his future to Spanish giants Real Madrid after agreeing to a contract extension till 2032. With that, rumours of him going to Premier League champions Arsenal were put to rest.
“Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032,” the club said in a statement on Thursday night.
Vinicius has scored 128 goals in 375 matches since joining Madrid at age 18 and has helped the club win 14 titles, including La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.
Official Announcement: Vini Jr. renewed until 2032.
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 6, 2026
“His contribution to all these titles has been pivotal due to his gameplay, assists, and goals, including those scored in the last two Champions League finals won by Real Madrid: the Fourteenth (Paris, 2022) and the Fifteenth (London, 2024). During this period with Real Madrid, Vinicius won The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2024, was named the Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024, Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022, and Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022,” the club wrote further.
“Vinicius Jr has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history,” Real added.
Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.
Vinicius wrote on Instagram: “Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few … 6 more years, and forever!” Los Blancos enter the 2026-27 season with a new coach – Jose Mourinho, for a second stint – and renewed expectations among fans.
Madrid hasn’t won a major title in two years with superstar striker Kylian Mbappe onboard. The club went through two coaches in Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa last season.
The record 15-time European Cup winners have seen Paris Saint-Germain win consecutive Champions League titles. Madrid has finished runner-up to fierce rival Barcelona for the La Liga title the past two seasons.
Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid reached a deal with Leipzig for the transfer of young Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old forward joined on a seven-year contract.