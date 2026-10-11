Vinicius scores, goal disallowed and then shown red card for pulling opponent’s hair

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

It was a roller coaster night for Real Madrid in their 1-0 win over Villareal on Saturday in La Liga. Their star player Vinicius Jr was sent off for pulling the hair of an opponent but the moments leading up to the red card being shown is what has dominated the headlines since.

The Brazilian scored and manager Jose Mourinho running to the huddle of players to join the celebrations. However, this was followed by the goal being chalked off after a VAR review and Vinicius being shown a red card for pulling the hair of an opponent in the run-up to scoring. All of it was followed by Mourinho cancelling his post-match press conference.