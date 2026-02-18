Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League clash halted due to alleged racist slur against Vinicius Jr

The atmosphere grew hostile after play resumed, with Vinicius and Mbappe loudly booed by the home crowd whenever they touched the ball. (AP Photo)

The much anticipated UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica turned hostile after Madrid players decided to leave the pitch in the second half following an accusation of Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni directing a racist slur at Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.

The alleged incident occurred moments after Vinicius had curled Real ahead five minutes into the second half at the Estadio da Luz, before referee Francois Letexier halted the match for 11 ⁠minutes under FIFA’s anti-racism protocol by crossing his arms in front of his face.

Television pictures showed the Argentinian winger covering his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, who has repeatedly suffered racism in Spain during matches.