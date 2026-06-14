Vinicius Jr starts setting his Country vs Club credentials right, with a beautiful equaliser

Vinicius Junior has heard it all and more. That he loves the club more than his country; that he cares for money rather than the crest; that he is an imposter to the lineage of the greats that have worn the jersey. Vinicius swallowed his pride; he humbly accepted his failing. Nine goals in 49 games is a grim reflection of his prowess. “I have been very bad,” he had confessed after the defeat to Uruguay in the qualification campaign.

Maybe, it was the weight of the shirt, an emblem of all things beautiful about the game, a cloth that is a heritage. The number that denoted Garrincha and Jairzinho, the digit that denotes the genius on the wings. Vinicius tried as hard as he could, he devoted endless hours training with the national side; perhaps tried too hard. Not that the pressures of turning up for the most glamorous club in the world, Real Madrid were any less burdensome, but he was not the same man in the yellow as he was in the whites. He, though, would tell his skeptics: “I am sure one day I would become the player I want to be for my country, which I love more than anything else.”

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It arrived on a sweltering New York evening. His team in disarray, praying and hoping for a flush of belief, he became both a goal-scorer and talisman. The goal was beauteous; a fusion of Brazilian artistry and European ruthlessness. From his initial pass to Lucas Paqueta, to the run without the ball, to his positioning on the byline, to the pounce and snap, his judgment and decision-making were akin to synchronised ballet. Everything fell into a precise predetermined mould. From the stands, Ronaldo winked in approval. He would once famously say after winning the Ballon d’Or: “They tried to erase you, my friend. And you rocked. The best player in the world is black and Brazilian.” The racism he suffered while playing for Madrid did generate a strong wave of sympathy in Brazil. But not the nudge of approval that he can be one of their greatest footballers.

The celebrations had an understated grace. He didn’t stride into rehearsed dance steps, for which he was heavily criticised in Spain, for its perceived vulgarity; he didn’t leap and punch the air in angst, or put an index finger on the mouth to shush his critics. He stood and soaked the enormity of the moment, in how game-defining and career-altering it could be.

Vinicius Jr celebrates his goal for Brazil vs Morocco in New York. (AP) Vinicius Jr celebrates his goal for Brazil vs Morocco in New York. (AP)

The 25-year-old was more than a goal, too. He was Brazil’s beating heart, the lone source of belief. The stands erupted in anticipation when he had the ball on his feet, they leapt when he swayed and shuffled past the markers. Neil El Aynaoui would remember the day he was turned over by an irresistible force, an apparition in yellow rather, where he could have done nothing else but sit and wonder at the man who had turned him into a clown. Vinicius selflessly created chances for his colleagues to waste, Raphinha being the most culpable; he put in a rigorous defensive shift too, covering for the slumberous Douglas Santos, the left back. It was the night that Vinicius solved the mysterious puzzle of the vanishing act when with the national team.

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A slice of the credit goes to Carlo Ancelotti as well. The Italian knew him well from their Madrid days, and he knew how and where to harness the best out of him. The bewildering changing of coaches did not help—Ancelotti is his fifth coach in four years— and that didn’t help him settle. Systems, roles and tactics kept shifting, leaving him confused. Often, he was slotted as the centre forward; sometimes he was deputed in a free roaming role where he was devoid of service. Ancelotti reinstated him on the left wing, granting him the freedom to cut in on his stronger foot, and use the width of the flanks to devastating effect. Injuries stalled his natural progression too. Pressure piled on after every poor performance. Ancelotti offered him a gasp of fresh air. He told the press pack: “He’s an extraordinary footballer, a worker and a fighter. If he hasn’t produced his best for Brazil in the past, he will now.”

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Vinicius would know that one goal won’t change perceptions dramatically. Only trophies will. A raft of great players, among them Zico, Socrates, and Neymar, were refused the crown of greatness because they didn’t win a World Cup. In Brazilian football, you are either a World Cup winning hero or not a hero at all. The Morocco game could be his ascent to the footballer he as well as his nation wants him to be. And now he heard what he wanted to hear too. A hero. And he told them the words they wanted to hear too: “I have more pressure at this World Cup, but I’m ready.”