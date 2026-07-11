‘Hard to explain’: What Vinicius Jr finally said about Brazil’s heartbreak at FIFA World Cup 2026

Days after Brazil’s heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, star player Vinícius Júnior broke his silence on a disappointing campaign that saw the five-time champions knocked out in the Round of 16 by Norway.
Vinicius said it would be unfair to remain silent after such a frustrating World Cup, describing the feeling as “hard to explain.”
“Almost four years later and once again thinking about what to write after a frustration in the World Cup. I saw so many people of all ages supporting me, embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to remain silent,” Vinicius said in a statement on social media.
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“But I needed a few days to reflect. Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that’s hard to explain,” added the Real Madrid star.
The Round of 16 exit marked Brazil’s worst World Cup finish since 1990, ending an eight-tournament streak of reaching the quarterfinals. It was their earliest exit in 36 years and the first time since 1994 that Brazil had crashed out before the last eight.
Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat against Norway, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace to break the hearts of millions of Seleção fans. The five-time champions, the most decorated nation in football history, have not won the World Cup since 2002.
Vinicius scored four goals and provided one assist across the tournament, but could not inspire his side to victory against Norway.
“I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted this for you, for my family.
“The feeling of frustration is immense. We had a group strong enough to do more, and we couldn’t. I apologize and I’m going to fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world,” he said.