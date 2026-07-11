‘Hard to explain’: What Vinicius Jr finally said about Brazil’s heartbreak at FIFA World Cup 2026

Days after Brazil’s heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, star player Vinícius Júnior broke his silence on a disappointing campaign that saw the five-time champions knocked out in the Round of 16 by Norway.

Vinicius said it would be unfair to remain silent after such a frustrating World Cup, describing the feeling as “hard to explain.”

“Almost four years later and once again thinking about what to write after a frustration in the World Cup. I saw so many people of all ages supporting me, embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to remain silent,” Vinicius said in a statement on social media.