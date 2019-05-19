Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City on a high after treble

Belgian defender Vincent Kompany said on Sunday he is leaving Manchester City after helping the Premier League club to a become the first team to win the English treble of league championship and both domestic cups.

Advertising

“We’ve just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. And I cannot believe I’m writing this but … also my last as a Blue,” the City captain wrote in an open letter to fans on his Facebook page.

“Man City has given me everything. I’ve tried to give back as much as I possibly could. How often does someone get the chance to end such an important chapter, representing a club with such great history and tradition, in such a great fashion?”

“The time has come for me to go now.”

The 33-year-old central defender said he would be posting a second part of the letter “shortly” with details of his future plans.

Advertising

City crushed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to complete the unprecedented treble, after which Kompany said they were the best team in the world.

Kompany scored with a thunderous long-range strike to decide their penultimate league match of the season against Leicester City, a key moment in their retaining the Premier League title.

“It’s cliché to say it but it’s also so true: without my teammates I would have never been here today,” he added.

“We fought many battles together. Side by side. In good times and in bad. So to all of you, from the 2008-2009 squad to today’s domestic Treble winners: I owe you guys! A special word also to (manager) Pep (Guardiola) and the backroom staff: you’ve been superb. You’ve followed me through so much hardship. You made me come back stronger every time. Thank you so much.”