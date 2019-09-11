Vincent Kompany misses own testimonial match with injury

Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany was ruled out of his own testimonial with a hamstring injury on Wednesday but received some consolation after the club said it would commission a statue in his honour.

The match will kick off at City’s Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and the irony of being unable to play was not lost on the 33-year-old Belgium international, who spent a large chunk of his time in England in the treatment room.

Kompany, who was at City for 11 years, left before the start of the current season to join Anderlecht as player-coach.

“Unfortunately I won’t be starting tonight or playing. It’s typical of me, right?” he told reporters before the game. “I’m usually just there for the end of the season. I’ve got a slight hamstring injury. I couldn’t risk it tonight.

“There are still plenty of awesome players to be watching and it’s about the celebration and to say goodbye – I don’t need to be on the pitch as such.”

In the most Vincent Kompany news ever, Vincent Kompany won’t be playing in his own testimonial because he’s injured. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) September 11, 2019

Kompany was set to play for a City legends team against a team of Premier League legends, with proceeds from the match going towards a charity he set up to help combat homelessness in Manchester.

There was some consolation, however, with City announcing they would name a road at their academy after Kompany and unveil a statue at The Etihad of their most successful captain.

Kompany made 360 appearances for City, helping the club emerge as one of the dominant forces in English football and genuine title rivals to neighbours Manchester United.

He was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2011, ending the club’s 35-year trophy drought, and led City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two Community Shields.

Tonight we’ll see one of the greatest defenders in @premierleague history. A colossal figure for his club & he will be rightly celebrated by most of the Etihad tonight. YES I’ve finally decided I will play in @VincentKompany testimonial! #skysports 7:45 KO 😬 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 11, 2019

“It is an incredible honour to be recognised by this special club in this way,” Kompany said.

“The journey that we went on together throughout my 11 years in Manchester changed my life and I am delighted to have played my small part in altering the course of this club’s history during that time.”