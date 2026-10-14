‘Incredibly stupid’: Bayern coach Kompany after Olise gets red card in UCL match

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany rebuked Michael Olise for getting an ‘incredibly stupid’ red card during the team’s 3-3 draw vs Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Olise, who was already on a yellow, threw the ball into Viking captain Zlatko Tripic’s face after being provoked. He was then given his marching orders, with Bayern having to play the remaining match with 10 men. As a result, the French winger will miss Bayern’s next Champions League match vs Arsenal next week.

“And the red card is incredibly stupid, of course; we have addressed that and we are clear there. It’s also not as if I see too little energy. The team is working, but that must not happen. We cannot accept one of our players being sent off in this way. It was a completely unnecessary action on his part,” Kompany said.