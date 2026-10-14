‘Incredibly stupid’: Bayern coach Kompany after Olise gets red card in UCL match

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany rebuked Michael Olise for getting an ‘incredibly stupid’ red card during the team’s 3-3 draw vs Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Olise, who was already on a yellow, threw the ball into Viking captain Zlatko Tripic’s face after being provoked. He was then given his marching orders, with Bayern having to play the remaining match with 10 men. As a result, the French winger will miss Bayern’s next Champions League match vs Arsenal next week.
“And the red card is incredibly stupid, of course; we have addressed that and we are clear there. It’s also not as if I see too little energy. The team is working, but that must not happen. We cannot accept one of our players being sent off in this way. It was a completely unnecessary action on his part,” Kompany said.
Harry Kane predicted his teammate will be “gutted” to be suspended. With Bayern leading 3-2 at the time, the red card helped Viking back into the contest, and it was Tripic who crossed for Herman Haugen to head in the 90th-minute equalizer in a 3-3 draw.
Michael Olise RED CARD in Viking vs Bayern Munich UCL game. https://t.co/oNawMzposi
— Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) October 13, 2026
“He’ll have to take responsibility obviously, he’ll have to learn from it,” Kane told broadcaster Amazon Prime. “It’s a shame because obviously we have big games coming up in the Champions League now and he’s going to be gutted to miss those games. But this is football. Sometimes mistakes can happen, it’s life.” Bayern had been 2-0 down before coming back into the game with two second-half goals in quick succession for Kane, who scored for the ninth Champions League game in a row. Luis Diaz had put Bayern ahead with a third goal just before Olise was sent off.
The draw checks Bayern’s momentum after opening its Champions League campaign with a statement 5-0 win over another Norwegian team, Bodo/Glimt, last month. “We should have won the game with the second-half performance,” Kane added. “You take the point, and you move on.