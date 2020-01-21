Vincent Kompany berates Anderlecht fans for throwing flare at Simon Mignolet

Vincent Kompany with Simon Mignolet. (Source: Twitter) Vincent Kompany with Simon Mignolet. (Source: Twitter)

Vincent Kompany confronted his own fans on Monday during Anderlecht’s match against Club Brugge for throwing a flare from the stands at the opposition goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The 33-year-old joined Anderlecht this summer from Manchester City and showed his disapproval towards the unsporting action from the home fans of Lotto Park in Brussels.

The Professional Referee Department was pleased to see a positive reaction of respect and fair play during #ANDCLU. 👏💪 Respect & fair play helps our referees to do their job! #UnderReview pic.twitter.com/n1yrsrxfEY — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) January 20, 2020

When the flare was thrown at Mignolet during a goal kick, the former Liverpool goalkeeper covered his eyes immediately and vacated the 18-yard box. Kompany was less than impressed with his supporters and ran over to their end to defend Mignolet.

Consoling Mignolet, Kompany then went over to find a resolution and urged the Anderlecht fans to support his Belgian compatriot.

After taking an early lead through Antoine Colassin, Anderlecht slumped to a comeback defeat to the league leaders Club Brugge to lose 2-1. Hans Vanaken grabbed a brace for the visitors including a winner 10 minutes from time.

Kompany had initially joined his boyhood club Anderlecht as a player-manager, but relinquished coaching duties after their worst start to a campaign for 21 years. Anderlecht, who are historically the most successful team in the competition, currently sit ninth in the table with 27 points from 22 matches.

Kompany left Manchester City this summer after a stint of 11 years where he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

