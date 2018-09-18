Vinai Venkatesham: Arsenal’s new managing director

Vinai Venkatesham joined Arsenal in 2012. (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal) Vinai Venkatesham joined Arsenal in 2012. (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

After the departure of chief executive Ivan Gazidis to AC Milan, Arsenal on Wednesday appointed Vinai Venkatesham as their new managing director. Venkatesham joined the club in 2012 as commercial manager and since then he has been climbing the career ladder. He was the former chief commercial officer of the club in August 2014.

Venkatesham has often been branded as a key player at Arsenal, leading the club’s significant rise in adding a range of sponsors. As per a report in London Evening Standard, he also played a leading role in negotiations for the club’s new kit deal next season, where it is expected Arsenal to make a switch from Puma to Adidas.

He also served as a non-executive director of the British Olympic Association and media organisation Dugout.

Arsenal offered him the role after Ivan Gazidis parted ways from the club to join former Champions League winner AC Milan. Gazidis has spent more than a decade in the north London club, which is owned by American businessman Stan Kroenke. The departure of Gazidis will also see Raul Sanllehi, who is head of football relations, prmoted to become head of football.

Incidentally, Arsenal this year also witnessed era come to an end when Frenchman Arsene Wenger’s was replaced by ex-PSG boss Unai Emery. Arsene Wenger managed the football club for 22-long years and also earned the title of invincibles, when Arsenal went on to win the Premier League title in 2003-04 without losing a single match.

