Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Semi-final Live Streaming: The small Spanish city of Villarreal could be facing its last Champions League night in a while if it doesn’t pull off another upset on Tuesday against Liverpool.

The modest club ousted Juventus and Bayern Munich on its way to a surprise semifinal appearance. But if it can’t reverse a 2-0 first-leg loss against the English club, recent history shows it may not have another chance to play in the competition any time soon.

Villarreal is only seventh in the Spanish league, nine points from the final qualification place for the European competition with four rounds to go.

When is the Champions League semi-final (second leg) between Villarreal vs Liverpool?

The Champions League Semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool will be played on Tuesday night (technically Wednesday), May 3, 2022.

Where will the Champions League semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal and Liverpool be held?

The Champions League Semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villareal.

What time does the Champions League semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool begin?

The Champions League Semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League semi-final match (second leg) between Villarreal vs Liverpool?

The Champions League Semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool?

The live streaming of the Champions League semi-final (second leg) match between Villarreal vs Liverpool will be available on SonyLiv.