Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

‘Victory is a state of mind’: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unite for their first-ever joint promotion

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have teamed up for Louis Vuitton's latest advertising campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in ad campaign. (Twitter/@LouisVuitton)

On a day when the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts, fashion brand Louis Vuitton has pulled off a coup by uniting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unite for their first even joint promotion.

Both players are involved in the latest advertising campaign for the fashion brand and were photographed sitting opposite each other at a chess board.

Both Ronald and Messi took to their Instagram accounts to announce the paid partnership, with the caption: ‘Victory is a state of mind.’

Earlier this week during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo has paid tribute to Messi calling him ‘magic.’

“Amazing player, he is magic, top,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan.

“As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have great relationship with him.”

“I’m not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it’s like a team-mate.

“He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they’re from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football,” he added.

Qatar 2022 will be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s fifth and final FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will open their campaign against Ghana on November 24. They will face Uruguay on November 28 and then take on South Korea in their final group match on December 2.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina is slated to play Saudi Arabia on November 22. They also face Mexico on November 26 and Poland on November 30.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 07:58:33 am
Nov 20: Latest News