Victor Osimhen hits hat-trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo to keep up unbeaten streak

Victor Osimhen struck a hat-trick as Napoli extended their unbeaten Series A run to 16 matches on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo.

Osimhen put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute after latching onto a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and flicked it into the net. The 23-year-old Nigerian made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when he connected to another pass from Kvaratskhelia and fired the ball behind Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli. Kvaratskhelia continued the rout in the 36th minute before

Jun13, 2022 – Victor Osimhen’s 1st Career Hattrick. Nigeria beat SaoTome 10-0 wit Osimhen hitting a hattrick & 1 for a Super Hattrick (4). Oct29, 2022 – Osimhen’s 1st Club Hattrick & 2nd Career Hattrick. Beautiful lofted finish over the GK. His Goals variety range is tops pic.twitter.com/cxs4mNpemK — David C.O.L. Michael (@07SuperNerd) October 29, 2022

Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute by intercepting a poor Sassuolo pass and lobbed the ball over Consigli.

Napoli have a six-point lead in Serie A with 32 points from 12 games. They are six points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, who face Torino on Sunday. Sassuolo are ninth with 15 points.