Very special day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Jose Mourinho after Manchester United historic comeback

Former coach Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Red Devils’ historic comeback in the UEFA Champions League, saying that it was a ‘special day’ for the Norwegian manager.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp VAR penalty sealed a 3-1 win at Paris St Germain on Wednesday and sent the English side into the quarter-finals on away goals.

Speaking to Russia Today, Mourinho praised both Ajax and his former club for their performances in the second leg of the Round of 16. “I think, independent of the performances, Ajax and Manchester United results are phenomenal results – and if the responsibility of the bad days is for the managers, the responsibility for the good days is also for the managers.”

“So, for me, Ten Hag from Ajax and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer from Manchester United — incredible results, so credit to them. I would say, in relation to Ajax, by the tactical perspective and also by the mental aspect of their game. Manchester United, I would say the mental side of it — the self-belief. So for me, very special days for these two men,” he added.

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 home defeat, but Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty, the first he had taken for the club, put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side through in the most dramatic fashion as the tie finished level at 3-3.

“When you go to this match in Paris Saint-Germain, you can go in the pragmatic way, and say football is not about ‘ifs,’ it’s about results,” Mourinho said. “Manchester United had four shots during 95 minutes, and in four shots scored three goals, and PSG had almost 70 percent of ball possession, had more than 10 shots, and they scored only one.

“That’s the pragmatic way of looking at football. Manchester United scores three, and they deserve to go through. If you want to go in more analytic side, then yes, you can go to all these numbers — but I prefer to go in the direction that PSG had a phenomenal result at Old Trafford, and the team that wins away 2-0, they have to close the result at home.

“And probably in the same way, Paris Saint-Germain was tactically very good in Manchester and create lots of problems to United. This time maybe though they are going to do the same — and they didn’t.”

Mourinho also spoke on Marcus Rashford’s penalty taking skills and said, “He’s a young guy, but he’s a young guy already with huge experience,” Mourinho said. “It’s a crucial moment, a crucial penalty, but he had that already with England at the World Cup a few months ago.”

“To take a penalty for a country who traditionally used to lose on penalties is huge pressure. He’s playing in the Manchester United first team for more than two years, there’s not a young player in Europe, I think, apart from maybe Mbappe, who has so many minutes playing in top league and in top competitions. He’s a good penalty taker, normally he’s quite cold.”