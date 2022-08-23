scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Varane hails United’s ‘mature performance’ in win over Liverpool

Frenchman Varane made his first start this season alongside new recruit Lisandro Martinez with Ten Hag's decision to drop captain Harry Maguire paying off as the home side won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane arrives at the stadium before the match .( Source/REUTERS)

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane praised his team’s mentality following Monday’s Premier League victory over Liverpool which gave Erik ten Hag’s side their first points of the season and allowed them to leapfrog their arch rivals.

Frenchman Varane made his first start this season alongside new recruit Lisandro Martinez with Ten Hag’s decision to drop captain Harry Maguire paying off as the home side won 2-1 at Old Trafford after starting the season with two losses. United looked a completely different side to the one that lost at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and were thrashed at Brentford as they created numerous chances and Varane said he hoped the result was a launch-pad for the rest of the season.

“Football, it’s about energy, it’s about when you have to push, when you have to stay calm, when you have to attack. We showed a great control. It was a mature performance,” the former Real Madrid defender told reporters. “I really enjoyed it on the pitch, the atmosphere, the spirit of the team. I came to England to feel these emotions after everything I left in Madrid.

“This feeling was amazing, absolutely amazing — the crowd, the fans and the fight on the pitch. It’s difficult to explain why, but we didn’t start the other games with the same intensity, the same fighting spirit.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

Varane said he hoped to build on his first start after enduring an injury-ridden, stop-start campaign in his debut season following his move from Real last year. “I feel very good. I was ready for the start of the season but I didn’t start so I had more time to keep building fitness,” the 29-year-old added.

“I have demonstrated in the past what I can do when I’m fit, so that’s my focus for this season. I really want to help the team. Some moments in the last season were frustrating, I know I need to be fit to enjoy (it).”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:40:45 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal members ‘attack’ Dalit man in Hassan district, Dalit organisations protest

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News