Valencia make Geoffrey Kondogbia move from Inter Milan permanent

Geoffrey Kondogbia (right) joined Inter Milan from AS Monaco. (Source: AP File) Geoffrey Kondogbia (right) joined Inter Milan from AS Monaco. (Source: AP File)

Spanish top-flight club Valencia have turned the loan of midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter Milan into a permanent move, signing the player until 2022, the La Liga side said on Thursday.

Valencia have set the release clause for the 25-year-old at 80 million euros ($93.8 million), the club added in a statement on their website.

Kondogbia joined the Spanish side last year on a one-year loan in exchange for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo, with the option to make the move permanent for the reported price of 25 million euros. The French international, capped five times, has not been included by coach Didier Deschamps in the 23-man squad for the World Cup finals in Russia.

Kondogbia, who made 31 appearances in La Liga this past season, scoring four goals, has previously played for Sevilla and Monaco. ($1 = 0.8525 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia Editing by Christian Radnedge)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App