USA’s Gio Reyna was almost sent home during the World Cup for lack of effort, reports suggest

Going into the 2022 World Cup, Gio Reyna was one of the most talked about players. Not just among those representing the US men’s national team (USMNT) but at the tournament. So it really came off as a surprise to many that the 20-year-old would only feature for a total of 52 minutes in Qatar despite being fit, raising doubts on his exclusion.

Post tournament, the USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter spoke at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York about an unnamed player who he says had commitment issues. “In this last World Cup, we had a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field,” Berhalter said. “One of 26 players, so it stood out. As a staff, we sat together for hours deliberating what we were going to do with this player. We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was. And what it came down to was, we’re going to have one more conversation with him, and part of the conversation was how we’re going to behave from here out. There aren’t going to be any more infractions.”

According to The Athletic, that player was indeed the Borussia Dortmund star. The drama around Reyna would amp up after he threw his shin guards when not being subbed in during the USA-Wales Group B game. Reports further suggest that in the training session that followed, Reyna willingly didn’t give any effort.

In the game that followed against England, Reyna would only be used for seven minutes as a sub. The situation became untenable and had to be addressed multiple times, including with the coaching staff, until, finally, Reyna stood up before a video session and apologized to his teammates for his initial lack of intensity and said he understood he was part of a collective group. After the apology, several players on the team spoke up to hold Reyna accountable for his actions.

Coach Berhalter would tell the story during the summit in New York without naming the player, “The other thing we said to him was, you’re going to have to apologize to the group, but it’s going to have to say why you’re apologizing. It’s going to have to go deeper than just, ‘Guys, I’m sorry.’ And I prepped the leadership group with this. I said, ‘OK, this guy is going to apologize to you as a group, to the whole team.’ And what was fantastic in this whole thing is that after he apologized, they stood up one by one and said, ‘Listen, it hasn’t been good enough. You haven’t been meeting our expectations of a teammate and we want to see change.’ They really took ownership of that process. And from that day on there were no issues with this player.”