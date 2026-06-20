‘Need to get to 96 minutes’: Referee collapses with cramps on WC debut in USA-AUS clash

Before the Socceroos, down went World Cup debutant Felix Zwayer. The heat and the raucous atmosphere were already too much for Australia to take in at the Seattle Stadium on Friday afternoon against the host United States. Their misery knew no bounds when German referee Zwayer collapsed to the pitch with searing pain, extending the wait for the final whistle.

Down 0-2 entering the six-minute stoppage time, Australia were made to wait as the 45-year-old referee dropped to the ground with a sharp bout of cramps affecting his legs.

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“Oh here we go. I’ve seen it all now. The referee’s cramping,” former Australian right-back Luke Wilkshire said on comms.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen a player help a referee in that way,” chimed broadcaster David Basheer.

Basheer referred to the immediate scenes when Zwayer was being helped on Socceroos star Aiden O’Neill who stretched out the cramps.

🚨 | The referee went down with cramp in the USA v Australia game! Never seen that before. pic.twitter.com/ybuLAcsSy7 — SportingMatrix (@Sporting_Matrix) June 19, 2026

“Felix Zwayer, you need to get to 96 minutes, and you’re very close,” Basheer continued.

The cameras remained fixed on Zwayer as a drink was rushed out to help him quickly recover. Standing just past the touchline, assistant referee Katia Garcia rushed onto the pitch to hand over the drink, likely pickle juice. Garcia also began warming up to ensure she was ready to take over the whistle if Zwayer couldn’t continue.

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After receiving some assistance from the players, Zwayer did manage to get back on his feet and finish out the remaining stoppage time without further incident.

The match marked the World Cup debut for the German referee. While Zwayer is no stranger to high-profile stages, having regularly officiated in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, this was his first appearance on football’s biggest international stage. It proved to be a memorable debut, even with the unfortunate setback of a late-game leg cramp.

Co-hosts USA, however, did not complain as they edged out their rivals to become only the second team to qualify for the knockouts after Mexico on a sapping hot afternoon in Seattle.