Why team USA looked to Bud, Dew Drop & Bloom for stress-relief at home WC

The US men’s national team has a unique way to relieve stress during the 2026 World Cup. The team that lost 3-2 to Turkey, but still topped their group had special visitors waiting for them upon returning to their training base in California. According to the Athletic, the USMNT has partnered with their first official pet care partner in Purina to introduce three terrier/mixed breed puppies to the squad. They are Bud, Dew Drop and Bloom.

The Athletic reports that U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino approved the initiative, and both U.S. Soccer and Purina noted the session was so successful that they are already discussing a second visit for the knockout rounds.

Future visits may feature different puppies. Bud, Dew Drop, and Bloom were introduced to the training center through Wags and Walks, a non-profit organization dedicated to minimizing euthanasia in local shelters and promoting the adoption of rescue dogs.

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Social media was filled with charming clips of the U.S. squad relaxing with puppies at their Irvine headquarters. Yet integrating dogs into professional sports environments is a concept already familiar to followers of the new Premier League champions.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, notably introduced a chocolate labrador named Win to the team in 2023. Arteta shared on the club’s official site that Win’s presence had helped foster a more familial atmosphere at the training facility.

In conversation with the Athletic, Dr. Kerri Rodriguez, an assistant professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Arizona spoke about her recent study in which she observed that interactions with dogs is, “effective at reducing heart rate and anxiety symptoms during stressful experiences.”

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“Interestingly, dogs were more effective at reducing heart rate during stressful situations than being with another person, such as a friend or family member. We think this is because dogs offer non-judgmental support,” she added.

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She says that according to academics, it can be stated “confidently” that “dogs alter our brain and body chemistry.” Such interactions may influence levels of cortisol and oxytocin, the latter of which is frequently referred to as the love hormone.

Dr. Annie Valuska, a pet behaviorist with Purina, told the Athletic, “when people look into the eyes of the dog, the hormone oxytocin is released in us. That’s called the cuddle hormone. You may see it with a mom looking at her newborn baby… So when we look into the eyes of a dog, we release that hormone. But it’s also released in the dogs, so they get those warm, fuzzy feelings because of their relationship with us and we know they form very deep bonds with us.”These hormone releases from both sides essentially form an oxytocin loop.

The USMNT plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, their first round of 32 opponent, on Wednesday and will hope the puppy therapy helps them maintain a calm and focused mindset going into the match.