Trump says ousting Infantino as FIFA president would be ‘terrible mistake’

US President Donald Trump had earlier admitted that he intervened to get FIFA to allow Folarin Balogun to play the hosts' FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has said that FIFA would be making a “terrible mistake” if Gianni Infantino is ousted as president of football’s global governing body. Infantino has been beleagured with three out of six continental confederations in open revolt against him after his failed bid to sell off stakes in the men’s World Cup to private investors.

“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” said Trump in a post on X. He had put up the statement on Truth Social social media site as well shortly before the post on X.