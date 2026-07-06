Donald Trump admits he got FIFA to review Balogun’s World Cup suspension

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he lobbied with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to get USA forward Folarin Balogun’s one-match suspension reviewed, a decision that has caused a furore in the ongoing 2026 World Cup. Balogun was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic, which also means a suspension for the next game. However, FIFA later said that the “implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year”, thus clearing him to play in USA’s next game, the round of 16 clash against Belgium.

The decision has been met with intense backlash from multiple quarters, which was only compounded by reports of stating that Trump’s calls to Infantino is what resulted in the suspension of the ban. The US President has now confirmed his role in an interaction with reporters at The Oval Office in the White House. “You’re asking me about the whole soccer thing. So, yeah, I did. I spoke to Gianni. I saw the play. And I’m a person that loves sports and was a good athlete,” said Trump.