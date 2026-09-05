Uruguay announce star-studded squad for India match in Kolkata

Uruguay coach Diego Forlan on Saturday announced a star-studded squad for the October 6th friendly vs India in Kolkata with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez headlining. The match is a part of a high-profile series of international friendlies which India will play in September-October, which also includes clashes with 5-time world champions Brazil and Panama in October 3 and September 25 respectively.
“The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, with legendary former striker Diego Forlan taking charge of the senior national team and the Under-20 side,” said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a statement.
“Now, as Uruguay’s head coach, Forlan faces a new challenge as he prepares his side for the upcoming clash against India. With established stars such as Valverde, Nunez, Araujo and Gimenez featuring alongside a new generation of talent, Uruguay’s September-October window promises to offer an early glimpse into Forlan’s vision for the next chapter of La Celeste,” the statement added.
Valverde is among several marquee names in the Uruguay squad, which also includes Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo and Brian Rodriguez. The defence boasts plenty of international experience, with Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera and Sebastian Caceres named in the squad.
Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin and Ignacio de Arruabarrena are the three goalkeeping options, while the attack features Nunez, along with Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Martin Satriano and Alvaro Rodriguez. The match in Kolkata will also mark Forlan’s first assignment at the helm of Uruguay, with the former World Cup star taking charge of the national side as coach.
Forlan, who has played in India before as part of the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC is also 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa America champion.
Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastian Jaume, Thiago Cardozo.
Defenders: Kevin Amaro, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Nicolas Marichal, Ronald Araujo, Alexander Barboza, Jose Maria Gimenez, Juan Rodriguez, Sebastian Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria.
Midfielders: Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Forwards: Martin Satriano, Agustin A. Martinez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Nunez, Alvaro Rodriguez.