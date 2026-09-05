Uruguay announce star-studded squad for India match in Kolkata

Uruguay coach Diego Forlan on Saturday announced a star-studded squad for the October 6th friendly vs India in Kolkata with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez headlining. The match is a part of a high-profile series of international friendlies which India will play in September-October, which also includes clashes with 5-time world champions Brazil and Panama in October 3 and September 25 respectively.

“The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, with legendary former striker Diego Forlan taking charge of the senior national team and the Under-20 side,” said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a statement.