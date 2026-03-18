‘Can’t let this pass… I’m upset and sad’: Emotional Neymar reacts after being snubbed by Brazil again

Neymar has not played for Brazil for over two years due to an injury. (AP)

He was the Brazil football team’s talisman not too long ago. But with injuries taking a toll on his body, Neymar finds himself out of the squad once again after Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti named his team for the friendlies against France (on March 26 in Boston) and Croatia (March 31 in Orlando). Neymar had been eyeing a comeback to the Brazil set-up for the twin friendlies because they are Brazil’s final encounters before Ancelotti names his World Cup roster on May 18.

Neymar, who currently plays for Santos after cutting short his contract at the Saudi Pro League, is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals. However, he has not been part of the national squad since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.