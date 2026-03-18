‘Can’t let this pass… I’m upset and sad’: Emotional Neymar reacts after being snubbed by Brazil again

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He was the Brazil football team’s talisman not too long ago. But with injuries taking a toll on his body, Neymar finds himself out of the squad once again after Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti named his team for the friendlies against France (on March 26 in Boston) and Croatia (March 31 in Orlando). Neymar had been eyeing a comeback to the Brazil set-up for the twin friendlies because they are Brazil’s final encounters before Ancelotti names his World Cup roster on May 18.
Neymar, who currently plays for Santos after cutting short his contract at the Saudi Pro League, is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals. However, he has not been part of the national squad since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.
After the latest snub, the Brazil forward reacted to the news that he had been left out of the side.
“I’m going to say it because I can’t let this pass. Obviously, I’m upset and sad about not being called up,” the forward said while attending the Brazil Kings League tournament where he owns a franchise team.
“The focus remains the same, day after day, training after training, match after match. We will achieve our goal. There is still one final call-up left,” he added. He has previously said that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada might be his last football World Cup.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, explained why he had left out the forward despite him playing the full 90 minutes recently in a 1-1 draw against the Corinthians where two of Ancelotti’s assistants were in attendance.
“Neymar is not at 100 percent and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti said. “He is not at 100 percent of his capability. If he can be at 100 percent physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition.”