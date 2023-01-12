Unstoppable Messi scores on return 2-0 win for PSG; will he play the 2026 World Cup?

Buoyed by their 2-0 win over Angers with Lionel Messi setting up the first goal and scoring the second, PSGtalk ventured into the possibility of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni considering Messi for the next World Cup in 2026.

“I think Messi can get to the next World Cup,” Scaloni told Radio Calvia (h/t GOAL). “It will depend a lot on what he wants, on whether he feels good. The doors will always be open. But he is happy on the pitch and it would be very nice for us.”

“The Argentine will be 37 years old when the Copa America comes around in two years and there’s no doubt that Scaloni and Co. will attempt to plant the seeds to have Messi on the team to defend their World Cup crown,” PSGTalk wrote.

PSG’s Lionel Messi looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) PSG’s Lionel Messi looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was seen as the last for Messi, as the 35-year-old capped off by riding into the sunset and winning the trophy that had long eluded him, PSGtalk added.

Soon after winning, Messi had expressed his desire to continue playing and revelling in his game time playing as a champion. He isn’t retired from international football and is expected to suit up for Argentina, PSGtalk added, likely to feature in the 2024 Copa America.

“Messi will be 39 for the next World Cup and it wouldn’t be out of the question as Dani Alves went with Brazil to Qatar at the same age. It will likely all come down to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and whether he wants to go,” PSGTALK wrote.

Scores on return

“Lionel Messi’s return means guaranteed chances for PSG!” the Parisian club’s manager Christophe Galtier said after Messi starred in a 2-0 win over Angers.

“PSG manager Christophe Galtier praised the star player Lionel Messi after an electric performance on his return from World Cup celebrations.

Messi was vital in the build up to the first goal and scored the second as PSG edged Angers 2-0 at the Parc des Princes. It wasn’t the best showing from the league leaders, but Messi was his usual impactful self, proving to be the difference maker on the night,” wrote Goal.com.

“Today again we saw the best player in the world,” Galtier told Prime Video after the match. “Leo wanted to play, came back physically well and when we have him on the field, we are guaranteed chances. He was able to play the whole match, that’s very good.”

The website added: “Messi returned to the PSG side after an extended spell away from the club following his World Cup win with Argentina. And he wasted no time getting involved for his team, proving instrumental in the build up to PSG’s opener inside five minutes. He also scored a lovely second to seal things.”

PSG next play Rennes on Sunday, at which point they might have all three of their star forwards back on the pitch together, with Kylian Mbappe returning.