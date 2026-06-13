FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Katy Perry, Future to perform

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Katy Perry and Future will get the party started in the USA as the third and final opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Team USA will then play their first game of the FIFA World Cup against Paraguay. At the previous two Opening Ceremonies, held in Mexico City and Toronto, stars like Shakira, Michael Buble, Vegedream and Nora Fatehi have performed.
The last time USA hosted a FIFA World Cup was 32 years back. USA have faced off against Paraguay multiple times in the past, most recently in November where Mauricio Pochettino’s men secured a 2-1 victory in Chester, Pennsylvania. But the earliest ocassion the two nations met on the pitch in a World Cup was back in 1930, when the USA had won 3-0. Paraguay are making their first World Cup appearance since the 2010 FIFA World Cup that was hosted by South Africa.
Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (called as the Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup) was thrown open only in September 2020, which makes it the newest stadium that is hosting a FIFA World Cup game in this edition. It’s not too far from Pasadena’s famous Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 World Cup final. But despite it’s young pedigree, Los Angeles Stadium is the home ground for Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in the National Football League and has also hosted Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and BTS.
Scroll down for our live updates from the opening ceremony at the Los Angeles Stadium and the USA vs Paraguay game
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: No hollywood like talk from coach.
There will be no rousing Hollywood pep talk from Mauricio Pochettino ahead of today’s USMNT World Cup opener. He and his players are trusting nearly two years of work since he took the helm – plus all of the reasons that got them into the sport in the first place.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: All eyes on Pulisic
Team USA, one of the co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup, are relying heavily on talisman Christian Pulisic to deliver them the goods at this edition. The 27-year-old has been the posterboy for USA Football for over a decade now. He's been the anointed one for the Stars and Stripes since he, as a 17-year-old, made his senior U.S. debut in late 2016.
But despite the scrutiny on him, he's nonchalant about the pressure that he's under. He only ended an 18-month goal drought in a U.S. shirt on May 31.
“I don’t feel a difference in weight,” Pulisic said at the U.S. training base in Orange County. “I’m not sure. Maybe less. I just feel like there’s so many good players around me. I genuinely don’t feel like I have to do anything on my own. I’m going to give it the best I can. I want to help the team, and they expect a lot out of me, but with the guys I have around me, it makes it a lot easier for me.”
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: USA fans getting in the mood
The American fans, led by supporter groups such as American Outlaws, are out in full force. Reports suggest that fans have been out on the street hours before the actual kick-off. The atmosphere near Inglewood is electric!
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: What's at stake for USA
The Americans — who enter the tournament ranked 17th by FIFA — hope that matches on their home soil can lead to a World Cup breakthrough. The U.S. has advanced to the knockout round in four of the last six World Cups it has played, but hasn't been able to get past the quarterfinals. Coach Mauricio Pochettino was hired in 2024 after successful stints at several European clubs. It's a big tournament for forward Christian Pulisic, who enters this World Cup in his prime and with high expectations.
The Americans' first opponent, Paraguay, is the lowest-ranked team in Group D at No. 47 and back in the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. Ramon Sosa and Julio Enciso are among the team's best players.
(Via Associated Press)
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Opening Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This one will feature Katy Perry. After the ceremony, Team USA will take on Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium.