Union Berlin denounce sexist attacks on Marie-Louise Eta after historic appointment

Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as the interim coach for the rest of the Bundesliga season. (Photo: dpa via AP)

Union Berlin have condemned sexist online abuse directed at Marie-Louise Eta after she became the first woman to take charge of a Bundesliga team.

Eta was appointed interim head coach on Saturday for the remainder of ⁠the ​season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart.

She will oversee the men’s first team through the end of the ​campaign before ​moving to the club’s ⁠women’s side.

Her appointment, however, has been followed by derogatory and ‌sexist comments on social media.

“I’ve noticed it, but I also refuse to read or even just expose myself to that kind of nonsense, because for me, this is ⁠about leadership quality,” ⁠Union director of football Horst Heldt said on Monday.