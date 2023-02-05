While You Were Asleep: Berlin back to first in the Bundesliga, Roma score almost identical goals to win, Newcastle held to a draw

Union Berlin regained their top spot in the Bundesliga after beating Mainz 2-1 late on on Saturday night.

Jordan Pefok scored the goal to fire Union two points clear of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Berlin’s win comes days after its move to sign former Real Madrid star Isco fell apart.

Delighted with the win ecstatic Union supporters chanted “Take Bayern’s lederhosen off,” and sung about leading the league. Union, which is playing only its fourth season in Germany’s top-flight, led the Bundesliga for seven weeks earlier this season.

Early goals send Roma to 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A

José Mourinho’s team was looking to bounce back from a humiliating cup exit to Cremonese midweek and they did just that after scoring two almost identical goals in the opening six minutes to eke out a comfortable 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.

Roma moved level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts defending champion AC Milan in the derby on Sunday.

Newcastle’s shutout run ends in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1 on Saturday after they conceded for the first time in the Premier League since November.

Lucas Paqueta’s strike in the 32nd-minute came after Callum Wilson ended his 10-game drought with an early strike at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had not conceded in the league since Nov. 6.

US sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup

The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald had won singles matches Friday in Tashkent.