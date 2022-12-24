Around 2 lakh unhappy fans have signed a petition asking FIFA to replay the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina. Argentina won the finals 4-2 on penalties against France.

A MesOpinions user has demanded FIFA replay France vs. Argentina because of what he believes is the unfair award of Argentina’s penalty while adding French star Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the lead-up to Di Maria’s goal.

The replay petition written to FIFA reads: “The arbitration was totally sold, there was never a penalty + fault on MBAPPE on the 2nd goal!!!

In a nail-biting final on Sunday, Argentina opened the scoring with Messi’s penalty in the 22nd minute. The lead was doubled by Angle Di Maria before halftime.

At this point, it looked like all of Argentina and then came a twist in the second half. France superstar Kylian Mbappe stuck two back-to-back goals within a space of a minute in 80th and 81st minute to bring France back on level terms.

The game went to extra time and this wasn’t the end of the drama. Messi’s 108th-minute goal gave back the lead to Argentina which lasted for 10 minutes only to see Mbappe score again and finish his hat trick in the World Cup final.

The game went to penalties. Argentina won 4-2.

Messi has won the first World Cup of his career and this is the third World Cup for Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe after his heroics in the final has won the golden boot. He scored eight goals in the tournament.

Emiliano Martinez on the other hand played a key part in Argentina’s win in penalties in the final and the Netherlands’ win in the quarterfinal won the golden glove.