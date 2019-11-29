Unai Emery sacked as Arsenal manager

Unai Emery leaves Arsenal after 18 months in charge. (Source: Reuters) Unai Emery leaves Arsenal after 18 months in charge. (Source: Reuters)

Unai Emery has been sacked by Arsenal on Friday following a run of seven games without a victory, with the club eighth in the Premier League table after four wins in 13 matches.

The former-Valencia, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain manager leaves the club after 18 months in charge. His tenure saw Arsenal finishing fifth in 2018/19 with 70 points, and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success,” said Josh Kroenke, the owner of the club.

Meanwhile, Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of Arsenal on an interim basis as the club search for Emery’s successor.

Ljunberg, 42, a former Arsenal player, has no experience in the role of head coach, but served as an assistant coach at Wolfsburg for six months in the 2017/18 season.

Arsenal lost 1-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday and drew 2-2 with Southampton in their last Premier League fixture.

