Umpires file petition seeking stay on BCCI’s Level II umpiring exams in Nagpur

Aggrieved by BCCI’s decision to deny candidates from reappearing for the Level II Umpires examination, one of the examinees, K. Bapu Chaitanya has filed a writ petition against the Indian cricket board on behalf of 38 other umpires and called for a stay order on the test which is scheduled to be held on June 17 in Nagpur. Chaitanya, who has been umpiring for Andhra Cricket Association, stated that despite clearing the Level 2 written exam he failed to clear the practical assessment but no immediate repeat exams were held.

“I have taken the Level I examination in 2011 and have cleared the same with more than 80 marks as was required by the BCCI and thereafter have undertaken a refresher course in 2012 and cleared the same with more than 85 marks thereby became eligible for taking Level 2 examinations. In 2013, I have also cleared the Level 2 – Written Examination with 92.5 marks out of 100 but in 2015 I have failed the practical examination. No immediate repeater exams were held,” Bapu Chaitanya wrote in his petition to the High Court.

“I humbly submit that while I [am] waiting to take Level 2 examination, the Respondent [BCCI] has issued a letter BCCI/HQ/01B1/1539/2018 dated 03.05.2018 to all the State Associations notifying of the Level 2 theory examination to be conducted on 17.06.2018 along with a list of 93 candidates who have cleared Level –I refresher examination without listing my name though I have already cleared the Level I refresher. I have approached my Association regarding the same and they have represented my case to the Respondent but there was no response,” he added.

Alleging that the BCCI’s action, in this case, is illegal, without jurisdiction and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, Chaitanya added that for many years as per practice and procedure, several umpires who were unsuccessful in their first attempt to clear the Level II Umpires examination were given another chance.

With the time usually taken to conduct a Level II Umpires Examination being 3 to 4 years and the age limit for the same being 45 years, the petitioner (aged 41 years) also called for the matter to be resolved quickly as the Level II Umpires Examination are usually once in 3 to 4 years and “if not allowed to appear will cause irreparable loss for the applicants.”

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s umpiring examinations has faced flax recently. Last year, the Level-1 umpiring exam drew a lot of criticism and the Board was forced to conduct it all over again for all applicants.

