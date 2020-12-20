Ulsan wins Asian Champions League beating Persepolis 2-1

Ulsan Hyundai's players pose with a trophy after the AFC Champions League final match against Persepolis in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea came from behind to defeat Persepolis of Iran 2-1 and become the champion of Asia for the second time on Saturday.

Two goals from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao gave the Tigers the win in the Asian Champions League final in Doha.

Ulsan also won in 2012.

The result left Iran still searching for a first continental championship since 1993, Persepolis also lost in the 2018 final. South Korea has a record 12 titles, five more than Japan.

“We have worked so hard in the past month or so and I want to thank the players,” Ulsan coach Kim Do-hoon said. “The final was tough against a very good team but we are delighted … to be champion of Asia.”

While Ulsan controlled the first half, a defensive mistake from Park Joo-ho allowed Mehdi Abdi to put Persepolis ahead with a low shot in the 45th minute.

Ulsan leveled just before the break. Yoon Bit-garam, who hit the post in the ninth minute, was brought down in the area by Ahmad Nourollahi.

HIGHLIGHTS | 🇮🇷 Persepolis FC 1-2 Ulsan Hyundai 🇰🇷 🎥 A Junior Negrao brace crowns Ulsan Hyundai Champions of Asia for the second time! #ACLFinal | #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/cyBswmOy8z — #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) December 19, 2020

👑 Waking up as Kings of Asia 🌏 🐯 How are you feeling this morning, Ulsan Hyundai supporters? #ACLFinal pic.twitter.com/jZJwMYUPAV — #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) December 20, 2020

Junior Negrao’s penalty was saved by Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak but the striker, top scorer in the K-League in 2020, scored from the rebound.

Ulsan had a second spot kick eight minutes after the restart following a handball from Mehdi Shiri, and this time the Brazilian made no mistake to score his seventh goal of the tournament.

Persepolis pushed forward but was unable to find the equalizer despite a penalty claim five minutes from time.

The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all of the remaining games in a bio-secure setting.

Best Goals Scored in Asian Champions League 2020. Watch more on https://t.co/FZqR8XYZGG pic.twitter.com/CYvQctVLg9 — SportsBox3 (@Box3Sports) December 18, 2020

Asian Champions League Winners

1967_Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

1969_Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

1970_Taj (Iran)

1971_Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

1986_Daewoo Royals (South Korea)

1986_Furukawa (Japan)

1987_Yomiuri (Japan)

1989_Al Sadd (Qatar)

1990_Liaoning (China)

1991_Esteghlal (Iran)

1991_Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

1993_Pas (Iran)

1994_Thai Farmers Bank (Thailand)

1995_Thai Farmers Bank (Thailand)

1995_Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea)

1997_Pohang Steelers (South Korea)

1998_Pohang Steelers (South Korea)

1999_Jubilo Iwata (Japan)

2000_Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

2001_Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea)

2002_Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea)

2003_Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

2004_Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

2005_Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

2006_Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea)

2007_Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

2008_Gamba Osaka (Japan)

2009_Pohang Steelers (South Korea)

2010_Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea)

2011_Al Sadd (Qatar)

2012_Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea)

2013_Guangzhou Evergrande (China)

2014_Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)

2015_Guangzhou Evergrande (China)

2016_Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea)

2017_Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

2018_Kashima Antlers (Japan)

2019_Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

2020_Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea)

NOTE: No competition from 1972-84.

