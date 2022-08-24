Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv denied unlikely spot in UEFA Champions League after heavy aggregate loss to Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv’s improbable bid to reach the group stage of the Champions League ended at the final hurdle after the Ukrainian team’s heavy aggregate loss to Benfica in the qualifying playoffs.
Benfica won 3-0 in the second leg in Lisbon thanks to goals by Nicolas Otamendi, Rafa Silva and David Neres, following up its 2-0 win in the first game last week in Lódz, Poland.
Dynamo, a storied name in European soccer, hasn’t played a domestic game all year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Champions League qualifiers are the only matches Dynamo has played and it beat Fenerbahce and Sturm Graz to get to the final round.
🥳 Jumping into the group stage like… #UCL pic.twitter.com/VgOR1w6qkA
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2022
The Ukrainian soccer league started its new season earlier Tuesday with Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 drawing 0-0 inside Kyiv’s Olympic Stadium, which has a capacity of 65,500 but was without spectators amid the war. Dynamo’s first league game is on Sunday.
Ukraine will have representation in Thursday’s group-stage draw in Istanbul through Shakhtar, which earned its place by being top of the Ukrainian league when it was abandoned last season because of the war.
While Dynamo heads into the Europa League group stage, Benfica — the European champion in 1961 and ’62 — will be part of Thursday’s draw along with Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen, who also qualified Tuesday.
Maccabi was gifted an own-goal in the 90th minute — Milan Pavkov sliced into his own net at a free kick — to claim a 2-2 draw with Red Star Belgrade and a 5-4 win on aggregate, securing a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2009-10.
In that campaign, Maccabi lost all six games and didn’t score a goal.
Maccabi came from 2-0 down after 43 minutes in the second leg against the 1991 European champions, with Daniel Sundgren’s goal in first-half stoppage time starting the fightback.
Subscriber Only Stories
Czech team Plzen, which was last in the group stage in 2019, also came from behind to beat Qarabag 2-1 and win by the same score on aggregate.
Top News
Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Latest News
Gurgaon Authority to install fences along open sections of master stormwater drains
‘He’s back’: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 resumes shoot, director Shankar announces actor’s return
Markets fall after early gains tracking weak global equities
Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv denied unlikely spot in UEFA Champions League after heavy aggregate loss to Benfica
Mumbai police arrest Jharkhand men who killed friend over lottery money
Twitter to combine its health and service team to reduce spam bots
TWS earbuds under Rs 1000: Here’s my experience with the Mivi DuoPods F50
New mommy Priyanka Chopra shares childhood pic with her dad on his birth anniversary, Nick Jonas showers love
Apple confirms iPadOS 16 will get a delayed release this year
The rules for drinking water, according to Ayurveda are…
Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?
Illegal mining case: ED conducts fresh raids in Jharkhand
As AAP turns on heat: Two in jail, several other Cong ministers fear same fate
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow detains politician for criticising Ukrainian invasion; war crosses six-month mark
Delhi News Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 97 more e-bus today, DTC’s electric fleet to increase to 249