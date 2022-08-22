scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Ukraine set to restart soccer league as war rages on

FC Mariupol's whole future has been thrown into question after Russia captured the club's home city in a brutal three-month siege that Ukraine says killed over 20,000 residents.

Shakhtar Donetsk's players train at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium before the first soccer match of the Ukrainian Premier League, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine . (Source /REUTERS)

As soon as the air raid sirens had stopped, Shakhtar Donetsk’s players ran out onto the pitch for their final training session on Monday before Ukraine begins an extraordinary new season of its national soccer league.

As Ukrainian soldiers battle Russian forces in the east and south, Shakhtar are due to play Metalist 1925 from the embattled eastern city of Kharkiv in the opening game of Ukraine’s Premier League at 1000 GMT on Tuesday. The match in Kyiv kicks off a day before Ukraine marks six months since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in a war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions, destroyed whole cities and is still raging on. “This will be a unique competition: It will happen during a war, during military aggression, during bombardments,” Andriy Pavelko, head of the Ukrainian Association of Football, told Reuters in an interview.

Matches will be played without fans in the stands due to the risk of bombs and missiles. Two top-flight clubs – Desna Chernihiv and FC Mariupol – are being replaced in the 16-team league after their stadiums were destroyed in fighting.

FC Mariupol’s whole future has been thrown into question after Russia captured the club’s home city in a brutal three-month siege that Ukraine says killed over 20,000 residents. Pavelko said much of the impetus to restart the soccer season in the fraught circumstances had come from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian army, who hope the league will help lift national morale. “Many people at the front lines asked us to start thinking about restarting football in our country,” Pavelko said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

He toured Ukraine in March and April to convince club presidents not to let their teams wither away, and to prepare them for a new season, he said.

EXILED FROM DONETSK

Shakhtar, one of the favourites for this year’s title who will also compete in Europe’s Champions League, are no strangers to war: they had to relocate from their home city of Donetsk in 2014 when the city was captured by Russia-backed separatists.

The forced relocation didn’t stop Shakhtar’s on-pitch success: they have won five titles in eight seasons since then.They were leading the table on Feb. 24, when the season came to an abrupt halt as Russia invaded and missiles rained down.For years, Shakhtar, owned by Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov, relied on superstars from Brazil, where the club built a large scouting network, to make the core of its team.
After an exodus of foreign players caused by the war, Croatian head coach Igor Jovicevic who was appointed in June is now trying to rebuild the squad with young, home-grown players.

Advertisement

“For a long time, there was a Brazilian Shakhtar, a top team,” Jovicevic said on the sidelines of Shakhtar’s training session on Monday. “But now we have to forget about this, and prepare the new (team) as quickly as possible,” he said.

BOMB SHELTERS AND GOALPOSTS

The new season presents an array of logistical challenges, including the risk of missile strikes.All stadiums must have bomb shelters. To start with, matches will only be played in Kyiv, its surrounding region and two western provinces near the border, though that may change later, Pavelko said.

Every time an air raid siren sounds, a daily occurrence in most regions, the game will be stopped for players and match officials to take shelter in basements until the all-clear, Pavelko said.That has left some players like Shakhtar’s stalwart midfielder Taras Stepanenko worried about how they will keep their muscles warm in games that are broken up with long breaks.

Advertisement

“It will be hard if it lasts more than an hour. Maybe they should set up some (training) bicycles for us,” Stepanenko said.Military officials will be present at every game and if an air raid siren lasts more than an hour, they will confer with the referee to decide whether to wait or to postpone the match completely, Pavelko said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Pavelko said the war has not only destroyed facilities, but has also scuppered the futures of thousands of young talented soccer players.
“This isn’t just about losing stadiums. This is about a whole generation of footballers who won’t be able to develop.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:21:30 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Patient registrations in district hospitals to go online, says Health Minister Sudhakar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Sikandar ton in vain as India complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

Sikandar ton in vain as India complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Explained: How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex

Explained: How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News