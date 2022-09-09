scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

UK government tells Premier League clubs they can go ahead with games following Queen’s death

A statement titled 'Guidance for the Period of National Mourning' said, "The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers." 

As the news of the Queen's death was made public on Thursday, several sporting events across the country were called off or saw a minutes silence observed in her remembrance. (Photo: Reuters)

After the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom government has said that there is no obligation to cancel sporting fixtures during the mourning period.

The message sent by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is that no matches should go ahead this weekend or on day of the Queen’s funeral but that the decision can be left to the teams.



“Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.”

It remains to be seen what the Premier League clubs will decide come the weekend.

As the news of the Queen’s death was made public on Thursday, several sporting events across the country were called off or saw a minutes silence observed in her remembrance.

Manchester United and West Ham United’s home fixture in the Europa League saw both the teams as well as those in attendance pay respects before the kickoff.

The Premier League paid its respects to the royal family, saying it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the queen’s death. It didn’t immediately say whether games would go ahead this weekend.

The English Football League, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League, called off its games that had been scheduled to be played Friday evening and said a decision would be made on Friday morning about weekend games after discussions with the British government and wider sport.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:46:39 pm
