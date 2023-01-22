UFC fighter Francis Ngannou meets Cristiano Ronaldo

UFC fighter Francis Ngannou shared a post with Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo where the two were seen having a great time, even striking a fake fight pose against one another. Ngannou shared the photos on Instagram, captioned, “Great talking with the 🐐 in Riyadh today. Very inspirational! @cristiano,” while Ronaldo also wrote, “Great to catch up with world champion @francisngannou today!”

Ngannou was released from his UFC franchise recently and came to Saudi Arabia to meet up with Ronaldo, who, a few months ago, moved to Al Nassr after terminating his contract with Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar is all set to make his debut for Al Nassr against Ettifaq FC in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday after serving a 2-match ban by the FA for knocking a phone out of the hands of an Everton fan.

On Thursday, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.

While the match may not have much significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goalfest.

In an action-packed first half at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace, while PSG’s Juan Bernat was sent off for a lunging tackle on Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari.

Both teams kept their foot on the gas in the second half, but Ekitike’s 78th-minute strike eventually made the difference on the night.