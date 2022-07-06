UEFA Women’s EURO 2022: Venues, fixtures, groups, timings and all you need to know

The 13th edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship will kick-off on Wednesday as hosts England play Austria in the opening match at the Old Trafford in early hours of Thursday, July 7 (IST).

It will only be the second edition of the tournament with 16 teams, split into four groups each with the top two qualifying for the quarter-finals. A total of 31 games shall be played across the group and knockout stages with the final to be hosted at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 31.

Originally scheduled to take place in July last year, the competition was postponed to 2022 as a result of the men’s Euros and the Olympic Games having been subsequently moved to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓… 🎉 #WEURO2022 IS HERE 🎉 Who are you supporting 🤩⁉️ pic.twitter.com/CuqorB7ZVd — UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 6, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the Women’s Euro 2022.

Venues:

The Women’s Euro 2022 shall be played in eight venues across England.

Brighton & Hove Community Stadium (Capacity: 30,000)

Brentford Community Stadium (Capacity: 17,000)

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Capacity: 7,000*)

Stadium Milton Keynes (Capacity: 30,000)

New York Stadium (Capacity: 12,000)

Bramall Lane (Capacity: 30,000)

St. Mary’s Stadium (Capacity: 32,000)

Leigh Sports Village (Capacity: 12,000)

Old Trafford (Capacity: 74,000)

Wembley Stadium (Capacity: 90,000)

Groups

Group A: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, Norway

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Fixtures

Thursday, July 7

Group A: England vs Austria (12:30 am IST, Old Trafford)

Friday, July 8

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (12:30 am IST, St. Mary’s Stadium)

Group B: Spain vs Finland (09:30 pm IST, Milton Keynes)

Saturday, July 9

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (12:30 am IST, Brentford)

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (09:30 pm IST, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday, July 10

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (12:30 am IST, Bramall Lane)

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (09:30 pm IST, Manchester)

Monday, July 11

Group D: France vs Italy (12:30 am IST, New York Stadium)

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (09:30 IST, St. Mary’s Stadium)

Tuesday, July 12

Group A: England vs Norway (12:30 am IST, Brighton & Hove)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (09:30 pm IST, Milton Keynes)

Wednesday, July 13

Group B: Germany vs Spain (12:30 am IST, Brentford)

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (09:30 pm IST, Bramall Lane)

Thursday, July 14

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (12:30 am IST, Wigan & Leigh)

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (09:30 pm IST, Manchester)

Friday, July 15

Group D: France vs Belgium (12:30 am IST, New York Stadium)

Saturday, July 16

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (12:30 am IST, St. Mary’s Stadium)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (12:30 am IST, Brighton & Hove)

Sunday, July 17

Group B: Finland vs Germany (12:30 am IST, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (12:30 am IST, Brentford)

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (09:30 pm IST, Bramall Lane)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (09:30 pm IST, Wigan & Leigh)

Tuesday, July 19

Group D: Iceland vs France (12:30 am IST, New York Stadium)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (12:30 am IST, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday, July 21

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (12:30 am IST, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday July 22

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (12:30 am IST, Brentford)

Friday, July 23

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (12:30 am IST, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday, July 24

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (12:30 am IST, New York Stadium)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday, July 27

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (12:30 am IST, Bramall Lane)

Wednesday July 28

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (12:30 am IST, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday July 31

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (09:30 pm IST, Wembley)

Where to watch the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India?

The UEFA Women’s Euro will be telecasted at the Sony Pictures Sports Network on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD, and it can also be watched online at the Sony LIV app and the Jio TV app.

What’s special about Women’s Euro 2022:

Multiple teams have been touted as favourites, including the hosts England, the Netherlands, who are the defending champions, Spain, France, Sweden and Germany. Norway and the runner-ups from the 2017 edition, Denmark also have big players from major clubs in Europe in the likes of Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen, Pernille Harder, and Guro Reiten, who will bolster their chances in the competition.

UEFA recently announced that a record 500,000 tickets for the competition had been sold two days before the opening match to fans from 99 countries and that they estimate a television audience of 250 million for the tournament.

The world champions, USA, and the Olympic gold winners, Canada, will also be following the competition closely to spot the next big European football power than can rival them at the Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand next year.