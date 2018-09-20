UEFA to review Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card on September 27

Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by teammate Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the Champions League, group H soccer match between Valencia and Juventus. (AP Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by teammate Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the Champions League, group H soccer match between Valencia and Juventus. (AP Photo)

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, on Thursday stated that they have initiated a disciplinary case over Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial red card in the Champions League, and the case will be assessed on September 27, news agency AFP reported. The Portuguese superstar was shown a straight red card for a tussle with opponent player Jeison Murillo in the 29th minute of the Group H match between Juventus and Valencia.

Reacting emotionally to the referee’s decision, Ronaldo fell on the ground in disbelief and left the pitch with teary eyes and frustration. It was the 11th red card of Ronaldo’s career, while his first in the Champions league and has ruled out the former Real Madrid footballer in their next match against Swiss side Young Boys at home.

However, it would be intresting to note if the ban is extended to two-match, it will also see the Portuguese miss Juventus Champions League clash against his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A ten-men Juventus, however, defeated their Spanish opponents as Miralem Pjanic succesfully converted two spot kicks, eventually leading the Bianconeri to a 2-0 victory.

Speaking on the incident, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri expressed his disappointment and that insisted it shouldn’t have been a red card, adding the VAR technology would had been useful. “I’ll only say that in this sort of occasion VAR would help, It’s disappointing because now we’ll lose him for a few games and instead if there had been VAR it would have been seen that it wasn’t a sending-off offense,” Allegri said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App