scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final chaos

The final was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match on May 28, which Real Madrid won 1-0.

A fan stands on the fence in front of the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

UEFA will refund Liverpool fans who attended last year’s Champions League final in Paris, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Tuesday after an independent report said they were responsible for the chaos outside the stadium.

The final was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match on May 28, which Real Madrid won 1-0.

French police were filmed using tear gas on fans, including women and children. Although UEFA initially blamed the Merseyside club’s fans for the mayhem, the governing body later apologised following the release of an independent review.

“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair,” UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said in statement.

“We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly (SOS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period.

“We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium.”

UEFA said refunds would be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z which was where “the most difficult circumstances were reported”. Liverpool fans had 19,618 tickets allocated for the final.

Tickets for the final cost between 62 pounds ($74) to 610 pounds ($733).

Advertisement

“In addition, all fans who according to the access control data did not enter the stadium before 21:00 CET (the originally scheduled kick-off time) or who were not able to enter the stadium at all, will be eligible for a refund,” UEFA added.

“Due to the nature of the original ticket sales process, whereby Liverpool fans purchased tickets from Liverpool FC and not directly from UEFA, UEFA has requested that the club implements the refunds to ensure personal data protection and for ease of process.”

Also Read
Ronaldo Nazario: 'Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will pla...
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
Brazil fans wish for Neymar's broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi lik...
RoundGlass Punjab become I-League champions with a match to spare

UEFA said Real Madrid fans and neutral supporters who meet the refund criteria will be processed via their customer service.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:44 IST
Next Story

Qatar’s emir names new PM, reappoints energy and finance ministers in cabinet reshuffle

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 07: Latest News
close